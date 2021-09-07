Bradley Chubb detained on a failure-to-appear warrant

Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from traffic violations, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Chubb was scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County, Colorado, court on Aug. 6 after being charged May 6 for misdemeanor driving under restraint and for having expired license plates for 60-plus days. He did not show up for his scheduled court date.

Chubb, 25, returned from arthroscopic ankle surgery in mid-May to play the final two preseason games. But he missed last week’s practices after injuring his non-surgically repaired ankle. Chubb returned to practice Monday.

Although Chubb did much of his work on the side, coach Vic Fangio said he expects the Pro Bowl pass rusher to play Sunday.

The Broncos made Chubb the fifth overall choice in 2018, and he has 20.5 sacks in 34 career games. Chubb missed 12 games in 2019 with a torn ACL.