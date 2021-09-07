Clinton Portis pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

USA TODAY Sports

A week after a jury couldn’t reach a decision in the criminal trial of former NFL running back Clinton Portis, he has made a decision to end the prosecution without standing trial a second time.

Portis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of not more than $250,000 or twice the gross financial gain from the fraud. He will make restitution of $99,264 to the Gene Upshaw NFL Players Health Reimbursement Account Plan.

As part of the plea deal signed on Friday, Portis admitted that he participated in a scheme to defraud the plan through false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises. Portis basically acknowledges that he made false claims for benefits under the plan.

Specifically, Portis submitted a claim seeking reimbursement in the amount of $44,732 for an oxygen chamber and $54,532 for a cryosauna. He admits that he was “aware of a high probability that these claims sought reimbursement for items that were not medically necessary and . . . deliberately ignored that fact.” He received reimbursement of the full $99,264 that he sought from the plan.

Drafted by the Broncos in 2002, Ports was traded to Washington in 2004. He played in D.C. through 2010.