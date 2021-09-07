Cowboys add long snapper Jake McQuaide to their injury report

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys held a walk-through practice Tuesday, so their injury report was an estimation. The only change was the addition of long snapper Jake McQuaide.

McQuaide was a full participant with a foot injury.

Swing tackle Ty Nsekhe (foot) remained the only player who was limited.

Defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring), quarterback Dak Prescott (right shoulder), defensive end Tarell Basham (ankle), cornerback C.J. Goodwin (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) had full practices again Tuesday. That bodes well for their availability for Thursday night’s opener against the Buccaneers.