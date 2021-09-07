Dak Prescott looking to start fast, be better than last year for Cowboys

Getty Images

Before he got injured last season, Dak Prescott was off to a tremendous statistical start for the Dallas Cowboys.

In less than five full games, Prescott had thrown for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns. Then a broken ankle abruptly ended his season in mid-October.

Now back with the Cowboys and ready to kick off another season, Prescott is hoping to start every bit as fast and ultimately be even better than he was through five games last season.

“Obviously, I have high expectations for myself,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I plan to come out starting fast. I’ve said before, I don’t necessarily want the numbers that I had that early because we weren’t winning games and we weren’t being competitive early, and that’s why some of those numbers came about. I plan to come out better than I was last year, to be honest. That’s just the work that I’ve put in going all the way back to February when I got back on the field. I’m excited for it.”

Prescott’s lightning start to last season had him on pace to throw for nearly 6,000 yards if extrapolated over a full 16-game season.

Starting fast this season may be difficult with a meeting with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers upcoming Thursday night to kick off the 2021 NFL season. However, Prescott says he’s ready to let it rip.

“I’m ready,” Prescott said. “I’m definitely ready. I’m excited. I put in a lot of work to get to this point. Whether it was months ago, just rehabbing the ankle, to the last few months keeping the feet working while I let my arm rest. There is so much work I put into this I’m just excited to go out there and be a part of the full game. Just being out there with my brothers and getting to do something I love.”