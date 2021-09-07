Dan Campbell: D’Andre Swift, Michael Brockers will be ready to go in Week One

Getty Images

There’s some good news on the injury front for the Lions as they enter the season.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, head coach Dan Campbell said in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning that running back D'Andre Swift and defensive lineman Michael Brockers will be ready to go in Week One.

There had been some concern about Swift’s status, as the running back has been dealing with a groin injury throughout training camp. Campbell said late last month that he was concerned about Swift’s ability to get into football shape by the time the season started.

Brockers had been out with an undisclosed injury, but is working his way back into practice. Campbell said last week that the Lions don’t want to overwork Brockers too soon because he’s played a lot of football in his career.

Entering his second season, Swift rushed for 521 yards with eight touchdowns and caught 46 passes for 357 yards with two TDs as a rookie. The Lions acquired Brockers via an offseason trade after he recorded 5.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and 10 QB hits for the Rams last year.