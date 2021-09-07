Danny Amendola agrees to one-year, $2.5 million deal with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans worked out free agent receiver Danny Amendola earlier Tuesday. They now have agreed to terms.

NFL Media reports Amendola will sign a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Texans.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio knows Amendola well from their time together in New England, and Houston needed another slot receiver to go with Anthony Miller. Miller returned to practice Monday after missing three weeks with a slight dislocation of his right shoulder in an Aug. 15 preseason game.

Amendola, 35, grew up in The Woodlands, a Houston suburb.

He made 46 catches for 602 yards and no touchdowns last season in 14 games for the Lions. In his 12 seasons, Amendola has totaled 593 receptions for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns.