Dolphins release Vince Biegel off injured reserve

Linebacker Vince Biegel‘s chances of playing for the Dolphins came to an end when they placed him on injured reserve this summer, but he could have a chance to play for someone else.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Dolphins released Biegel off that list on Tuesday.

Biegel came to the Dolphins in a 2019 trade with the Saints and he posted 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in his first year with the team. He tore his Achilles in 2020, however, and will now try to find another place to continue his career.

The Dolphins also waived defensive back Jaytlin Askew off of injured reserve and signed veteran tackle Bobby Hart to the practice squad. The team placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson on the COVID-19 reserve list this week.