Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: I’ll be ready for Travis Kelce

Getty Images

The Browns’ 2020 season came to an end against the Chiefs in the playoffs last year and they’ll try for a better result in Kansas City this Sunday.

One difference for the Browns from the last time the two teams met will be the presence of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the defense. The second-round pick is listed as a backup on the team’s depth chart, but he expects to have a prominent role in the opener as part of the team’s plan to deal with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“It’s not foreign to me to have some type of matchup that’s as such,” Owusu-Koramoah said, via Jeff Schudel of the Willoughby News-Herald. “I watched a lot of film, had to watch a lot of film to be able to be ready for a guy that’s as talented as him. So we’ll be ready. I’ll be ready and as a team we’re looking forward to game planning and correcting stuff. I’m expecting to have a big role — nickel, some base, stuff like that.”

Kelce had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in January’s Chiefs win. If the rookie can keep him from having the same impact, the chances of a different result will be a lot higher.