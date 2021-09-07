Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley’s status will be decided later in the week

Getty Images

Despite a report that Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play on Sunday against the Broncos, coach Joe Judge says nothing has been decided.

Judge said he realizes everyone is eager to hear a final verdict on whether Barkley is all the way back from last year’s knee injury, but that won’t happen until at least Wednesday, when Barkley is slated to participate in a full-pads practice.

“I know the next question coming is where is Saquon,” Judge said, via the New York Daily News. “Look, that won’t be decided until later in the week. I want to see how he responds to a couple things physically within his body and make the best assessment for him this weekend and going past that.”

The Giants play on Thursday night in Week Two, and Judge was asked about any concerns of having him play twice in five days, but he said it’s too soon to discuss that.

“In terms of Saquon specifically talking about the second game, we’re really focused on this first game right now,” Judge said. “The second game’s obviously a real thing, being a short turnaround. But the reality is we have the Broncos coming this week, and we’ve gotta have all of our attention on them.”

From all indications, the Giants are optimistic about Barkley’s availability. But they’re not going to get ahead of themselves in declaring him all the way back.