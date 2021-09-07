Jordan Whitehead out for Thursday

Getty Images

Things had been trending toward Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead not being available for the season opener against the Cowboys. Now we know that will be the case.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Whitehead will be out on Thursday as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers’ website, Arians said everyone else on the active roster is “ready to roll.”

With Whitehead sidelined, Tampa Bay is set to use Mike Edwards and Ross Cockrell in the safety’s stead.

Other than Whitehead, the Buccaneers have only had receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) listed on their injury report this week. Both players were full participants on Monday.

The Bucs full injury report will be released later on Tuesday.