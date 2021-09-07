Larry Fitzgerald misses interaction with teammates, but content not playing

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald said last month that he doesn’t have the urge to play another season in the NFL and his feelings haven’t changed with the start of the season a couple of days away.

Fitzgerald has avoided saying he’s retired and said on his Sirius XM show that he feels like “mentally I’m still there and enjoying every part” of the game, so he isn’t looking at things as if he’s given up the game. That leaves the door open to a change of heart at some point down the line, but for now the longtime Cardinals star’s attachment to the game will be as an observer.

“I miss the interaction with my teammates but I’m in a good place,” Fitzgerald said, via the team’s website. “Spending time with the family, playing a little golf, doing a little travel, a chance to spend some time with people you never really get a chance to spend time with at this time of year. The desire to play at this time is the same as it’s been. I’m very comfortable with that. But you never know what tomorrow holds. Right now I’m very content. I’m very content.”

Fitzgerald never signed a contract for this season, so he could sign with any team if tomorrow finds him less content with his decsion.