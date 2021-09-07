Mike McCarthy still isn’t ruling out Zack Martin for Thursday night

Getty Images

In two days, the Cowboys play the Bucs. Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin will — or won’t — play, after testing positive on Saturday for COVID. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy still isn’t ruling Martin out, even though McCarthy basically did just that on Sunday.

Martin can return if he generates negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart between now and Thursday.

”If there was a player who can do it, Zack would be in that group of players,” McCarthy told reporters on Monday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

It’s an odd statement, since this isn’t like playing through injury. Martin either tests positive or he doesn’t. Martin’s will or drive or whatever have nothing to do with it.

Not even Dwight Schrute who can raise and lower his cholesterol (he raises it so that he can lower it), can make himself test negative for COVID. Martin may be able to do many things, but he can’t making himself test negative for COVID.