Notre Dame-BYU in 2022 will be played at Raiders stadium

Getty Images

Expensive NFL venues can go a long way toward paying for themselves by hosting events other than NFL games. In so-called Sin City, the Raiders new stadium will attract a couple of universities with ironic religious connections.

Via Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Notre Dame (a Catholic university) and BYU (a Mormon institution) will play at Allegiant Stadium in October 2022

Vegas hopes to bring more big-time college games to town in the coming years. Per Anderson, LSU and USC will play there in 2024. With more than 80 percent of Saturday’s crowd partial to BYU, Las Vegas could become a second home of sorts for the private university sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Indeed, BYU attracted an announced crowd of more than 54,000 for a game on Saturday against Arizona at Allegiant Stadium.

So, in other words, Las Vegas could soon be a destination more preferred than Orlando for budding Mormon missionaries.