Ravens signing Le’Veon Bell to practice squad

Le'Veon Bell faced the Ravens many times while he was a member of the Steelers and he may get a chance to play for his former AFC North rivals soon.

Bell worked out for the Ravens on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are signing him to their practice squad. Schefter adds that Bell is expected to be moved to the active roster “when ready,” although that plan could change if things don’t go as hoped during upcoming practices.

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL in their final preseason game and Justice Hill to a torn Achilles in a recent practice. Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams are the other backs on the roster and there currently is not a back on the practice squad.

Bell opened last season with the Jets and hurt his hamstring in Week One. After a stint on injured reserve, he returned for one game and then got released after appearing to air his desire for a trade on social media. He signed with the Chiefs and ran 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns before falling out of the lineup in the final weeks of the season.