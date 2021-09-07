Report: Giants are signing Nate Ebner, cutting C.J. Board

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge indicated earlier this summer that the team would re-sign Nate Ebner. They, indeed, are doing just that.

Ebner, who recently visited the team, has agreed to terms with the Giants, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ebner will take the roster spot of receiver C.J. Board, who will re-sign to the team’s practice squad, per Dunleavy.

Ebner, who was on the U.S. Olympic rugby team in 2016, was planning to compete in the Tokyo Games this summer. But offseason surgery kept him from playing in the Olympics.

He played in all 16 games for the Giants last season and was their special teams captain. He made eight tackles in 332 special teams snaps and 39 snaps on defense.

Ebner spent his first eight seasons with the Patriots, where Judge was either assistant special teams coach or the special teams coordinator all eight of those seasons. Ebner followed Judge to the Giants last season.