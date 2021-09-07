Report: Texans work out kickers Michael Badgley, Joey Slye

Getty Images

The Houston Texans brought in free agent kickers Michael Badgley and Joey Slye for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is working through a minor injury but is still expected to play in Houston’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Badgley has kicked in 36 games for the Los Angeles Chargers over the last three seasons. He’s converted 52-of-65 field goal tries and is 82-of-86 on extra point attempts during his career.

Slye has played in 32 games for the Carolina Panthers the last two years. He’s converted 54-of-68 field goals and is 64-of-71 on extra point attempts.

The Texans also worked out defensive tackles Miles Brown and Josh Avery.