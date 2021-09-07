Saints cut Latavius Murray

Getty Images

Saints running back Latavius Murray declined a pay cut, so he’s getting cut.

The Saints are releasing Murray after they asked him to take a pay cut and he refused, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray was due a $2.95 million base salary this season, which is a lot to pay a backup running back.

The 31-year-old Murray looked last year like he still had some tread left on the tires, so he’ll likely have some options. The Ravens, who have had a rash of injuries at running back, are a team that might be interested in his services.

The Saints have also officially signed Desmond Trufant, who takes the roster spot Murray vacates.