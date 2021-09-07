Seahawks bring John Reid back to active roster

The Seahawks made cornerback John Reid one of their final cuts this summer, but they brought him back to their practice squad and he’ll be in the mix for a spot on the roster for Sunday’s game against the Colts.
Reid’s agents announced that their client is back on the active roster in Seattle on Tuesday.
The Seahawks traded a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans for Reid in August. The 2020 fourth-rounder had 13 tackles in 13 games for Houston during his rookie campaign.
Seattle also added Sidney Jones to the cornerback group in a trade and they signed former Jet Bless Austin this week, so there are several new faces in the defensive backfield as the season gets underway.