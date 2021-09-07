Seahawks place Colby Parkinson, Tre Brown, and Nigel Warrior on IR

Getty Images

Bringing cornerback John Reid back to the active roster was far from the Seahawks’ only move on Tuesday.

Seattle announced that the team has placed tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerback Tre Brown, and cornerback Nigel Warrior on injured reserve.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had said during his Monday press conference that Parkinson and Brown would be out for the team’s Week One contest against the Colts. Parkinson has been dealing with a foot injury while Brown has a sprained knee.

As corresponding moves, Seattle added Reid and receiver Penny Hart from the practice squad to the active roster. Additionally, the club announced the signing of cornerback Bless Austin. Reports emerged on Monday that the Seahawks were set to sign the former Jets corner.

Seattle also signed cornerback Gavin Heslop to its practice squad and released tight end Mark Vital from the group.