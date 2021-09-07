Seahawks require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for fans

Getty Images

To be a 12 in 2021, a fan must satisfy one of two conditions.

The Seahawks have announced that, for the coming season, all persons over the age of 12 who attend games will be required to provide full proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative test within 72 hours in order to attend games.

Masks also are required at all times, except when eating or drinking in a stationary position.

For now, refunds won’t be made available to those who choose not to comply with the new policy. Transferring, reselling, or donating tickets will be the only options.

It remains to be seen whether the no-refund policy remains in place. The Saints initially declined to provide refunds, but they quickly relented.