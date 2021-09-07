Steelers’ stubbornness on guarantee structure could blow up T.J. Watt talks

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars
We recently pointed out that Pittsburgh has two informal contract rules that could complicate the negotiations with linebacker T.J. Watt. Apparently, they could crater them.

Via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media, the Steelers’ refusal to offer full guaranteed beyond the first year of a veteran contract is “threatening to sink” the Watt negotiations.

Aditi adds that she was optimistic about the chances of a deal getting done last week, but that she’s now less optimistic.

The clock is ticking. Loudly. Watt’s hold-in, which has been permitted by the team, threatens to wipe out his availability for Week One. And that’s when another Pittsburgh informal rule becomes highly relevant — the team doesn’t do new contracts after the season starts.

So, at some point, the Steelers need to tell Watt that, if a deal can’t be done, it’s time to get to work. That’s when the concept of team-endorsed hold-ins collapses on itself. When the player who has shown up but who has not yet suited up is left with no choice but to play, what will he do?

We possibly will be finding out. Soon.

13 responses to “Steelers’ stubbornness on guarantee structure could blow up T.J. Watt talks

  1. This seems hopeless for the Steelers….please trade him to the (INSERT TEAM NAME HERE), my preferred team.

  3. He’s not going to hold out. Worst case scenario is that they franchise him next year. There are enough salary cap tricks, that I still think they’ll get this done in a way that satisfies the “highest paid defensive player” thing without hamstringing the team. Minkah’s deal might be more difficult.

  4. “Hold your ground Steelers. No single player is more important than the team.”
    -Aaron Rodgers

  5. With no gate money last year and the Rooneys not owning other businesses, is it possible they don’t have the cash because of last season?

    It’s already odd that their first non-bust OLB in years was not already paid after the 2019 seasons after out-performing his rookie deal. Teams should not wait becasue it gives the player a ton of leverage.

    Ben is overpaid which hurts this and they have numerous older, overpaid guys and they haven’t drafted well. Their O Line stinks, for example. Their secondary is overrated as well, but how are you not budgeted already for 2 guys you used 1st rd picks on?

    Fitzpatrick will now start commanding Jamal Adams money.

    As a Pats fan, I’m just loving the inpetitude of these GMs all over the league.

  6. The Steelers have a great history, but it’s time to adapt with the times. Otherwise, players aren’t going to want to go to Pittsburgh, unless it’s to make a name for themselves and cash in with an organization that’s not stuck in the past. It’s time to evolve Mr. Rooney! Please keep an open mind and realize that, or the Steelers are going to be nothing but a farm team and constant revolving door in future years. Quit living in the past. Or prove me wrong with yet another “non-losing season” and try selling us on how that spells “success”.

  7. wondering how its almost always management who is being
    ‘stubborn on guarantees” and hardly ever the players.
    asking for lots of friends who are thoroughly confused

  8. Miami beckons.

    To Miami: TJ Watt

    To Pitt; 2022 1st, 2023 2nd, Andrew Van Ginkel

    Miami has quite a few younger players and additional draft picks we can mix into the deal to get it done.

    Van Ginkel would actually be a stellar replacement for Watt, on the cheap for 2 more years.

    Miami’s defense would be lights out. No one (outside of Miami fans) wants to see this actually happen.

  11. Combined in their careers Bosa, Watt, and Garrett have 1 playoff win. Lots of stats though. These guys are not Lawrence Taylor. They can’t win games, or lose them. No need to hamstring the cap for stats. Look at JJ watt NO playoff success either. Trade him for a few high picks. No need to get hamstrung like they did with Bens bloated contract.

  12. This is not about being paid. This is about “no guaranteed money except first year”.
    Standard Steeler policy. I don’t mind them sticking to their guns on that point.

  13. I love the armchair coaches, GM’s, and scouts. How they’re not employed by an NFL team is astonishing. The real world seems to get in their way quite often.

