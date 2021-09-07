Texans claim Jimmy Moreland off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans have added some depth at cornerback.

According to multiple reports, Houston has claimed Jimmy Moreland off waivers. Washington waived Moreland after agreeing to an injury settlement this week.

Known as a slot corner, Moreland is entering his third season.

Washington selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He’s appeared in 30 games over his first two years — 14 in 2019, 16 in 2020 — and has started 10 of them. Last year, he recorded an interception, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed along with 44 total tackles.

The Texans have apparently been seeking cornerback depth, with USA TODAY’s Josina Anderson reporting on Tuesday that veteran Cre'von LeBlanc is signing with Houston’s practice squad.