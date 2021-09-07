Texans sign Joey Slye to practice squad

Getty Images

The Texans used safety Justin Reid as their kicker in their final preseason game, but they won’t have to turn to Reid again in the regular season opener should Ka'imi Fairbairn not be able to play.

Former Panthers kicker Joey Slye signed to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday. Fairbairn pulled a muscle while warming up for their preseason finale against the Buccaneers last month.

The team said there was no concern about his availability for Week One against the Jaguars at the time, but Slye gives them an option in the event that changes.

Slye kicked for the Panthers for the last two seasons, but struggled this summer and the Panthers traded for Ryan Santoso to take over the job. Slye was 54-of-68 on field goals and 64-of-71 on extra points for Carolina.

The Texans also waived cornerback Cornell Armstrong off of injured reserve on Tuesday.