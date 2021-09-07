Tom Brady: NFL’s new jersey number rule is crazy, big advantage to the defense

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Many fans and players were thrilled when the NFL loosened the rules around jersey numbers, allowing, among other things, defensive players to wear single-digit numbers for the first time in decades.

Tom Brady was not thrilled.

Brady spoke out against the rule change at the time it passed, and he offered more expansive thoughts in a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, saying that he’s going to be at a disadvantage in Thursday night’s opener because Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson recently switched from No. 37 to No. 6, linebacker Jaylon Smith switched from No. 54 to No. 9 and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons will wear No. 11.

The number rule is crazy,” Brady said. “Literally, guys changed their numbers today. I’m playing two guys who had different numbers in the preseason. So, yeah you’ve got to watch film and know who you’re studying but so do running backs. They’ve got to know who to block. So does the offensive line. So does the receivers who are adjusting their routes based on blitzes.

“So one guys has got a 6, one guy has 11, one guy has got a 9. And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing. It’s a good advantage for the defense, which that’s what it is.

“It would be like saying, ‘What if I let the offensive linemen wear 82 and No. 9?’ They wouldn’t know who was eligible. Well that’s not fair. You’ll get your tail kicked. At least identify who the D-line, the linebackers and the safeties are. You’re going to have a lot of matchups where guys are blocking the wrong guys. I don’t know why that should be.”

Brady thinks the NFL would have benefited from talking to veteran quarterbacks before changing the rule.

“I have a lot of perspective things,” Brady said. “You know, like there are certain things that frustrate me and I say, ‘Well, this is something I should speak up about.’ Things as it relates to pro football, the unions. And I’ve been around for 20 years to watch and I say, ‘Is it getting better or worse?’ And when I feel like it’s getting worse, I go, ‘What are we doing? This is not the purpose of the game.’

“But there are people who are making decisions who don’t have the same perspective. Not that mine is always right, but at least I want to feel like my point is heard, too. Because some of it is made just for the sake of making it.”

Unfortunately for Brady, this change has been made, and it won’t be changed back.

22 responses to “Tom Brady: NFL’s new jersey number rule is crazy, big advantage to the defense

  2. not a brady fan but he makes a good point. although seems to have worked fine in college for 50+ years.

  3. “We’re only going to score 17 points? Hehehehe. Is Plax going to play defense?”

    -Tom Brady, before Super Bowl 42

  4. The offense has so many advantages over defense its not funny. Don’t get your panties in a twist over this one small advantage for the D, Tom.

  5. As a casual observer, I don’t see how it really changes things. But, since Brady has been a starter in the league for 2 decades I’ll defer to him on this. If he thinks it helps out the defense, then maybe it will. But you know, maybe that could good thing. Every rule change for the last 20-30 years seems to benefit the offense (especially the passing game). If this gives defenses better chance to slow down offenses, I’m all for it. Besides, if it actually results in a decrease in scoring across the league, I’m sure the NFL will reverse the rule.

  6. until every incomplete pass isnt followed by everyone on the field, at the game and at home searching for a flag i’ll ignore the offense whining that rules are working against them

  8. Tom needs to be quiet. NFL offenses has greatly benefitted from NFL rules and changes. For example, the tuck rule. Or that defensive holding gives the offense automatic first down. Or the rule made about hitting below the knee on QBs, something other players don’t get. Putting your body weight on a QB, other players don’t get this treatment also.

    Tom is a great QB. He is currently the most accomplished QB in NFL history, but Tom also needs to realize a lot of his accomplishment is due to changes the NFL made for offenses.

  9. It’s all about selling more jerseys. Power and money are what Roger cares about. With regards to Brady’s opinion of this leading to crappy football, I’ll leave to the guy whose actually played the position before criticizing him for the sake of being critical.

  10. The New Jersey rule is only applicable to the Giants and Jets, right? He only plays the Jets in New Jersey, so what’s the big deal? Should be an easy win for TB12.

  12. nygiantsownbrady says:
    September 7, 2021 at 11:40 am
    “People who deny the greatness of Tom Brady are called football fans in denial”

    – Michael Strahan, a couple of month ago…

  13. Valid point, but since every other rule is tailored to benefit the offense, I don’t mind as much.

  14. Of course he’s going to dislike this rule change, because it makes it a little tougher on the offense. The rules are already slanted in favour of the offense, so this is a good thing.

  15. Yes rules favour the offense, but that doesnt mean the defense needs an unfair advantage which is bradys point, he also just complained about how the rules reward offensive mistakes. This is bad for viewers too who will lose so much context to every play. If a LB is covering a WR, the wr should get open. If 2 is covering 6, who knows the context of what’s happening.

  17. Since he relies more on his strong ability to read defenses I can see that affecting him in ways he doesn’t like. But I’m pretty sure he will just do the extra homework and get past it.

  18. flash1224 says:
    September 7, 2021 at 11:51 am
    nygiantsownbrady says:
    September 7, 2021 at 11:40 am
    “People who deny the greatness of Tom Brady are called football fans in denial”

    – Michael Strahan, a couple of month ago…

    ________________________

    Who says Brady isn’t great? He’s top 5 all time, for sure…

  19. Wow, he’s one upping Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers wanted a seat at the table for big decisions by the Packers. Brady wants a seat at the table for big decisions for the entire NFL!

  20. While this is a great observation…

    It’s also NOT a great observation… in Pop Warner, High School and college, as well as the pros… you don’t worry about what number you are blocking etc… but where they are lined up.. what gap they are occupying etc.

    It doesn’t matter what number they are wearing.

