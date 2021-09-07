Vic Fangio thinks Noah Fant, Bradley Chubb should be able to play in Week One

Getty Images

Two of Denver’s key players who have been battling injury should be on the field for the team’s season opener against the Giants.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Vic Fangio told reporters, “I think so,” when asked if tight end Noah Fant and Bradley Chubb will be available in Week One.

Fant has been sidelined by a leg injury and Chubb with an ankle injury. Per Aric DiLalla of the team’s website, Fant participated in individual drills in Monday’s session. Chubb worked on a side field during the portion of practice open to media.

The Broncos could certainly use both players healthy and available for the season opener. Chubb recorded 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits in 14 games for Denver last year. Fant caught 62 passes for 673 yards with three touchdowns in 2020.