A.J. Brown doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The first Titans injury report of the 2021 season includes wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown did not practice with the team as they worked to get ready to face the Cardinals this weekend. Brown’s knee is listed as the reason for his absence and he had surgery on both of his this offseason.

Brown missed a lot of practice this summer, but the word was always that he’d be ready to play in Week One. The Titans often managed Brown’s practice schedule to make sure he’d be ready on Sunday last season, so they may be employing a similar approach as this season gets underway. Thursday’s practice should shed more light on whether that’s the case.

If Brown does play, the Titans will get their first look at him and Julio Jones in game action since trading for Jones this offseason.