Austin Ekeler misses practice with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He is beginning this season with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers’ injury report brought the bad news with Ekeler listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Ekeler had 170 touches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season, his first as Melvin Gordon‘s full-time replacement as the team’s lead back.

Justin Jackson is the backup running back, and the Chargers also have Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III at the position.

Defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) also sat out Wednesday’s work. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin) and fullback Gabe Nabers (knee) were full participants.

Coach Brandon Staley said Bulaga was trending toward playing Sunday.