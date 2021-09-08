Brett Favre believes Packers will listen to Aaron Rodgers moving forward

Getty Images

It’s unclear how much longer quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers. Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes that, for the duration of the relationship, the Packers will spend more time listening to the reigning NFL MVP.

“What I sensed in our conversations was frustration on his part in regards to retaining players, or letting guys go that he felt like were very instrumental in their success,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio regarding his discussions with Rodgers. “And was not given any heads up on either bringing someone back or letting someone go. Now that being said, that happened to me numerous times. You know, you lose a guy that you become really good friends with. Maybe it’s a receiver that you had a rapport with that you feel like you’ll never get with anyone else and he showed no signs of declining and it was like a no brainer, bring the guy back. But that’s the way it was.”

Favre believes, as does Rodgers, that certain players have earned the right to be heard on matters of personnel.

“I do think this in regards to Aaron [Rodgers] but also let’s say Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, guys who’ve paid their dues and certainly should be listened to when, you know, let’s just use Aaron as an example,” Favre said. “If he goes in and says, ‘Look, I really think we need to keep this guy. I really love the rapport I have with him. I trust everything he does on the field and that’s hard to come by. Let’s retain the guy, whatever it takes. Let’s do that.’ I think that’s justifiable, for Aaron to speak up or any guy who’s paid his dues. And I think it would be unwise as an organization to not listen to the guy who’s pulling the trigger. You know, your take from a General Manager perspective obviously is different because you’re thinking about the team as a whole, but also the future and the present. So yeah, I certainly think that that’s a tough job, but the guy that’s pulling the trigger for you deserves to be listened to and in some cases, you act on his wishes. So I think that’s what we’re going to see happen from now on.”

The key is listening. The Packers don’t have to do what Rodgers wants them to do. It seems, however, that the team in the past had been dismissive of him. Maybe, if someone were to explain the broader demands of running a team, he would understand.

Maybe listening to Rodgers now will make a difference. Maybe it won’t. Regardless, the damage is done. Time will tell whether it can be undone in a way that will extend the relationship beyond the coming season.