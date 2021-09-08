Cam Newton promises to get “a lot of things” off his chest, but that it won’t be a retirement speech

USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton hasn’t said much since being cut by the Patriots eight days ago. On Instagram, Newton has said that, come Friday, he’ll have something to say.

Newton apparently does a periodic video dubbed “Funky Friday.” He has posted on Wednesday a video teasing the next installment.

“On this week’s Funky Friday, I have a lot of things that I need to get off my chest,” Newton said. “This is not a retirement speech, and I have a lot of football still in me.”

The video is interesting. What does he have to get off his chest? Clearly, he plans to keep playing. And that’s fine.

The question is where will he play? In the time since he has been cut, there has been no buzz about his next destination. And if he decides to complain directly or indirectly about the Patriots in his upcoming video, that could make a new team less inclined to pursue him.