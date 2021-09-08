Cardinals, Chandler Jones will continue talking about contract

Getty Images

Edge rusher Chandler Jones didn’t take part in the Cardinals’ offseason program and his future with the team looked uncertain when word of his trade request surfaced in the final year of his current contract, but Jones reported to training camp on time and appears to be on track for Week One after returning to practice last week.

During an interview with Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was asked about Jones’ outlook for 2022 and beyond. Keim said the team will continue talking about a new deal and wants Jones, who missed most of last season with a biceps injury, to stay put, but acknowledged that they may not be able to find common ground.

“Well, he’s coming off the injury and obviously there’s no secret there, but I think that’s one of those things that we’ll continue to have one-on-one talks with him and his agent,” Keim said. “I don’t do those things publicly, but Chandler is a guy we love, he has the respect of the guys in the locker room, and he’s a guy I personally would like to see finish as a Cardinal. But you know how this business works. It’s not always that easy.”

Jones had 60 sacks in his first four seasons with the Cardinals and a return to form along with his return to health will be a boost to the Cardinals’ hopes of ending their playoff drought. It would also set him up well for a new contract in Arizona or elsewhere if things don’t get settled before the offseason.