Carson Wentz will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

It looks like Carson Wentz is trending in the right way to play in the Colts’ season opener.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Wentz will be a full participant in the first official practice of the week.

Wentz underwent foot surgery last month, which put his status for Week One in question. But he has been back at practice since late August, first participating in individual drills and 7-on-7 work. After a stint on the COVID-19 list as a close contact, Wentz expressed optimism last week that he would be about to start against the Seahawks.

Reich also told reporters that left tackle Eric Fisher — who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January — will be limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Left guard Quenton Nelson won’t participate as he deals with a back injury, though Reich expressed optimism that Nelson will be able to play. Nelson also underwent foot surgery a day after Wentz in August.