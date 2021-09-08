Curtis Samuel leaves Wednesday’s practice early

USA TODAY Sports

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said last week that he was feeling “very confident” about having wide receiver Curtis Samuel back from a groin injury for the team’s Week One game against the Chargers.

That confidence level has likely taken a hit on Wednesday. Samuel practiced without issue on Monday, but left the field early in Wednesday’s session and went to speak with trainers on the sideline.

Videos from practice show Samuel take his helmet off after running a route and shaking his head as he tries to stretch out the affected area.

The images don’t bode well for Samuel’s availability in Week One. If he can’t go, Adam Humphries, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown, Dax Milne, and DeAndre Carter would join Terry McLaurin as receiver options.