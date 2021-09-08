D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson full participants in Wednesday practice

Getty Images

There is good news on the injury front for the Lions as they prepare to take on the 49ers in Week One.

After head coach Dan Campbell said he expected D'Andre Swift (groin) to be ready to go for Sunday, the running back was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) was a full participant as well.

Swift had missed significant time with the groin injury. Campbell at one point mentioned that he was concerned about Swift’s ability to get into football shape in time for the opener.

But apparently, that is no longer an issue.

Campbell also mentioned on Tuesday that defensive lineman Michael Brockers (shoulder) should be ready for Week One. He was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (finger), defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (hip), cornerback A.J. Parker (shoulder), and defensive end Nck Williams (elbow) were also limited.