Falcons place Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve

The Falcons placed cornerback Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve Wednesday.

Sheffield has an undisclosed injury but has not practiced in weeks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons listed Sheffield as a backup, but he was one of six corners to make the 53-player roster, so the team had a backup plan for his absence.

Sheffield played 13 games for the Falcons in 2020, starting nine.

The Falcons have A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Fabian Moreau as their top three corners. They drafted Darren Hall in the fourth round and Avery Williams in the fifth round and also have T.J. Green.

The Falcons also released their first injury report of the 2021 season. Linebacker Brandon Copeland (hamstring) was the only player on it, and he was listed as limited.