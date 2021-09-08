Jadeveon Clowney out sick Wednesday, negative for COVID

Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney‘s Browns debut is set for this Sunday against the Chiefs, but he’ll need to feel better in the next few days in order for it to happen.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the free agent acquisition is out of practice on Wednesday because he’s ill. Given the number of COVID-19 cases we’ve seen around the country, Stefanski was quick to add that Clowney has tested negative.

“He’s negative. He’s just ill,” Stefanski said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon-Journal.

Stefanski said that he hopes Clowney is able to return to practice on Thursday. If he does, that should quell any concern that Clowney’s first appearance for the team will have to wait until Week Two.