Jaguars’ seven captains include Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

Rookie, shmookie.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has shown enough to be named one of seven captains for the 2021 Jaguars. The team announced its full-season captains on Wednesday.

The others are edge rusher Josh Allen, cornerback Shaq Griffin, linebacker Myles Jack, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, center Brandon Linder, and receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Lawrence, Griffin, Jenkins, and Jones are in their first seasons with the team.

The first overall pick in the draft, Lawrence — who won a trumped-up quarterback competition — has quickly shown he belongs. Whether the Jaguars have enough talent around him remains to be seen.