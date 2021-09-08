Jimmy Garoppolo listed as the starter on 49ers initial regular-season depth chart

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2021, 6:59 AM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The preseason depth chart means nothing. The regular-season depth chart means everything. Or at least as close to everything as it can ever mean.

The 49ers released their Week One depth charter, and they have listed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter on the initial depth chart of the regular season. Rookie Trey Lance, who will have a package of plays, is the backup.

Given that Garoppolo, not Lance, will do the midweek press conerence, it was already assumed that Garoppolo will be the starter. But it’s still a little jarring to see Garoppolo not only on the team but also on the top of the depth chart, given that the team invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick to get Lance.

There’s another wrinkle to watch as Week One approaches. If, as it appears, coach Kyle Shanahan will keep the door open indefinitely for Lance to take over as the starter, the 49ers could still approach Garoppolo with an offer he can’t refuse.

With a $24.1 million salary that becomes guaranteed if he’s on the Week One active roster, the 49ers could still say to Garoppolo something like, “We’ve paid you a ton of money the past few years. We can’t justify guaranteeing you $24.1 million. How about $15 million, and you can make the rest in incentives? And if you don’t like that, well, good luck finding it somewhere else a few days before the start of the season.”

Why wouldn’t they? Football is business, and it would be good business to squeeze some cash and cap space that could be used elsewhere now or later from a guy who, if things work the way they’re supposed to work, will be on the bench before too long. If they proceed with a starter who inevitably will be the backup at a firm $24.1 million salary, that definitely won’t reflect a good and prudent business decision by the 49ers.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo listed as the starter on 49ers initial regular-season depth chart

  1. He’d be smart to accept a paycut because the O-Line is badly in need of depth. He can’t reliably run for his life if they have an injury.

  3. Yes, football is a business but a team screwing players in such a manner as described has consequences. Just ask the Texans. Nobody wants to sign with them.

  4. Patrick Mahomes was a backup his first year and he got a lot out of the experience. Seeing Trey Lance in the preseason, it looks like he’ll also be better off if he’s not thrown into the fire immediately.

    Garoppolo is a very good QB. Yes, he has injury issues. So have a lot of players who then overcame them. Danny Amendola, for example, was injury prone in his first years, but then he moved past that and became a stalwart. Garoppolo is a seasoned QB who took the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Is anybody else going to pay him $24M? No, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea for the 49ers to threaten him. They might same $10M, but is that worth possibly having a de-motivated QB around? Better to have him play, setting him up for a trade later and allowing Trey Lance some more seasoning time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.