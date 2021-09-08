Jimmy Garoppolo on starting: I’ve always known where I stood, now it’s official

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s resistance to officially naming Jimmy Garoppolo the team’s starting quarterback for Week One extended through his Wednesday press conference when he said he felt he “already answered” the question at his first press conference of training camp.

The implication at that point was that Garoppolo would start over first-round pick Trey Lance against the Lions and Garoppolo confirmed that when he had his own press conference — the one traditionally reserved for the No. 1 quarterback — after Shanahan. Garoppolo was asked when he knew he would be starting the first game of the year.

“For awhile. I told you guys a long time ago I had a pretty good feeling about it, kinda joked about it. I’ve always known where I’ve stood. Now it’s official, I guess,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo, who was also named a team captain on Wednesday, and Lance split first-team work in the final preseason game and there have been hints Lance will continue to have a role in the regular season, but he’ll need medical clearance before he can be a factor in Week One.