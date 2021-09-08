Jimmy Smith back at practice for Ravens

Getty Images

Cornerback Jimmy Smith hurt his ankle in early August and didn’t practice through the rest of the month, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week that he was hopeful about getting Smith back this week.

Smith made good on that goal on Wednesday. He took part in the team’s workout as they continued preparing to face the Raiders on Monday night.

The team won’t release an injury report until Thursday, but any level of participation is a step in the right direction for the Baltimore secondary. If they can get Smith back, he could be part of the plan to deal with Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Tight end Nick Boyle, linebacker Daelin Hayes and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe did not practice on Wednesday.