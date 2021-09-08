Jordan Whitehead ruled out, but Bucs have everyone else available

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have safety Jordan Whitehead when they open the season Thursday against the Cowboys. Tampa Bay ruled out Whitehead after he missed every practice with his hamstring injury.

He was the only player from either team with a designation, though the Cowboys could play without All-Pro right guard Zack Martin. Martin, who is fully vaccinated, is on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive and is unlikely to play.

The Bucs held a walk-through Wednesday but estimated the other players on their injury report as full participants. Receiver Chris Godwin (quad), receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) are good to go.

The Cowboys listed swing tackle Ty Nsekhe (foot) was a full participant Wednesday after he was limited the past two days. Right tackle La'el Collins (neck) and quarterback Dak Prescott (right shoulder) had full practices all week.