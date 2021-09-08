Kliff Kingsbury on pressure to win: After being fired by your alma mater, not much fazes you

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said in a recent interview that he has “no doubt” that the Cardinals are a playoff team and that is his expectation for Kliff Kingsbury’s third season as their head coach.

Should the Cardinals fall short of reaching that goal, much of the blame will fall on Kingsbury’s shoulders and that could be enough for the Cardinals to look in a different direction at head coach in 2022. On Wednesday, Kingsbury said that there’s pressure to win in the NFL every year and agreed that the Cardinals were “put together to win now” before adding that he’s not thrown by having that weight on his shoulders.

“I think going through being the head coach at your alma mater and getting fired, it’s kind of walking through fire in this profession,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “So, after going through that, not too much really fazes you.”

Kingsbury won’t be the only person in Arizona under the microscope if this season doesn’t play out as planned, but that won’t make it any easier to navigate his way to a fourth season without a playoff trip under his belt.