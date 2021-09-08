Kyle Pitts: I’ve been waiting my whole life to play in the NFL

Getty Images

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has waited almost 21 years for Sunday.

“I’ll be very excited,” Pitts said Wednesday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve been waiting my whole life. I’ve been wanting to play in the NFL my whole life.”

The Falcons selected Pitts with the fourth overall choice, the highest a tight end has gone in the draft since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Pitts played only two preseason snaps but had one catch for 27 yards.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said Pitts has “come a long way” in the rookie’s understanding of the offense since the start of training camp.

“I’ll be ready,” Pitts said when asked about the lack of preseason snaps.

The Falcons traded Julio Jones in the offseason, giving Pitts a bigger role than he might have had otherwise. Pitts will play multiple roles in the offense, coach Arthur Smith said.

“I’m just eager to play at this next level and test my abilities against others,” Pitts said. “I’m most eager about the competition, going against different people that I have seen. Different techniques and different defenses.”