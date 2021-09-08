Kyler Murray, J.J. Watt among Cardinals nine captains for 2021

Getty Images

There are plenty of leaders on every NFL roster. But the Cardinals are naming nine of them as captains.

Arizona announced on Wednesday that quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive lineman J.J. Watt, safety Budda Baker, center Rodney Hudson, edge rusher Chandler Jones, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, linebacker Jordan Hicks, and special teams ace Dennis Gardeck will have a “C” on their jersey in 2021.

The Cardinals initially had eight captains last year, too, but elevated Baker once Jones suffered a season-ending injury.

It’s Murray’s second time as a captain after he was elected last year. Jones, Hicks, Baker, Humphries, and Gardeck also maintain their status as a captain.

Hopkins and Watt were formerly captains together with the Texans and now share that status with the Cardinals. Hopkins was not a captain last year for Arizona.

Hudson was also formerly a captain for the Raiders. Las Vegas traded him to Arizona in March.