Lions bring Kevin Bastin back as head trainer

The Lions made an unexpected change to their football staff last month when they fired Dave Granito as their head athletic trainer and they announced his replacement on Wednesday.

It’s a familiar face for those who have been in the Lions organization for a while. Kevin Bastin stepped down from the head trainer job in 2019 and Granito was hired as his successor.

Those moves took place under General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, who were replaced, respectively, by Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell this offseason.

Bastin was with the Lions from 2014 to 2019 in his previous stint and he’s also served as the head trainer for the Texans and an assistant trainer with Washington.