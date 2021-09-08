Mac Jones looking forward to Week One meeting with Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

When the Patriots take on the Dolphins on Sunday, it will be a meeting of former Alabama teammates Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, who were both first-round picks and are now their teams’ starting quarterbacks. Jones is looking forward to it.

“Tua’s an awesome guy,” Jones said on WEEI, via the Boston Herald. “He’s really a good, talented football player. Learning from him, and Jalen [Hurts] was great, obviously. Now that we’re all getting a chance here in the NFL, I think it’ll be cool to go up against each other.”

Jones was the backup quarterback when Tagovailoa suffered a serious injury in his final season at Alabama, and Jones is impressed that Tagovailoa has made it all the way back.

“I think Tua, obviously, coming off the injury, that can’t be easy,” said Jones. “And being there with him when he was going through rehab, that was obviously hard . . . he’s obviously made a lot of improvements. I’m sure he feels more comfortable. He’s always had talent, and he always will have talent. He works hard, and does all the right things. I think he’s a good person to watch, whether it was just seeing him make the plays I know he can make running around, and doing all that stuff, making those off-script plays, it’s just good to watch to see him back at full health.”