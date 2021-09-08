Nate Davis, Ben Jones activated from Titans’ COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans got two more players back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

Right guard Nate Davis and center Ben Jones are the latest players restored to the active roster in Nashville. The Titans had as many as 10 players on the list at one point, but there are just two left on it now.

They are offensive lineman Cole Banwart and defensive back Brady Breeze, who was placed on the list this week.

Davis and Jones are both expected to be in the starting lineup when the Titans host the Cardinals on Sunday. Left tackle Taylor Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold are set to join them, but the Titans list both Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm on the top of their right tackle depth chart.