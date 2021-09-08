New Orleans mayor expects Saints back at Superdome for second home game

Getty Images

The Saints will likely only have to play one home game on a neutral field.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said today that she expects the city to be ready for the Saints to return to the Superdome for their second home game, on October 3 against the Giants in Week Four.

The Saints will open their season on Sunday with a home game against the Packers that has been moved to Jacksonville because New Orleans is still recovering from Hurricane Ida. They then play on the road at Carolina and at New England the next two Sundays.

Although it’s unclear when the Saints will return to their New Orleans practice facility, the Superdome did not suffer any significant structural damage and will be ready to host games as soon as the city’s infrastructure is ready for large crowds again. Which should be in plenty of time for Week Four.