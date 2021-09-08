Ravens announce Le’Veon Bell signing, add Trenton Cannon to active roster

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell is officially on the Ravens practice squad and the team also added a running back to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The Ravens announced the signing of Trenton Cannon. He takes the roster spot of Justice Hill, who has been placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles. The Ravens also lost J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL in their final preseason game.

Cannon was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2018 and was a teammate of Bell’s with the club in 2019. He ran 38 times for 113 yards and a touchdown as a Jet while catching 17 passes for 144 yards. He ran 10 times for 33 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards with the Panthers last season.

He was released by the Panthers when they claimed Royce Freeman off of waivers last week. The Ravens also put in a claim for Freeman’s services.