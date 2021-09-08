Report: Baker Mayfield, Browns both are fine with slow-playing contract

Getty Images

Josh Allen became the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to receive a long-term extension. Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield remain wanting.

Mayfield’s representation and the Browns still have had no substantive talks, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Cabot adds that both sides are “cool” with waiting.

It gives the Browns more time to see Mayfield’s development, though they risk paying the quarterback a lot more than they would have with a deal now. That’s what happened to the Cowboys with Dak Prescott, and executive vice president Stephen Jones called not getting a deal done sooner the team’s biggest front office mistake.

Mayfield, like Prescott, should have confidence in what he can do and, by betting on himself, could come out ahead.

“If all goes as planned and the offense is as explosive as expected, Mayfield will negotiate from a position of greater strength — likely during the season — and increase his chances of topping $40 million a year, which is the going rate for top QB extensions these days,” Cabot writes.

Mayfield is under contract in 2022 for his option tender of $18.858 million.

The former No. 1 overall choice doesn’t have a Pro Bowl yet, like Allen and Jackson have. Allen led his team to the AFC Championship Game last season, and Jackson has an NFL MVP award. But Mayfield will receive a contract like Allen, whose deal averages $43 million annually, and Jackson and has big plans for this season and for his career.