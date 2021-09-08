Texans list Deshaun Watson as not practicing, with no injury

Getty Images

The awkward situation between the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken a new form, now that the Texans have issued their first injury report of the season.

Watson appears on the report as not practicing, but as also having no injury.

That likely will be the way the season unfolds — unless and until the Texans trade Watson or Watson suddenly decides he wants to play. Indeed, if Watson isn’t injured, there’s little or no chance that he’ll be stashed on injured reserve.

Thus, it appears that (at least for now), the Texans will carry Watson on the 53-man roster, operating with essentially 52 players unless and until Watson is traded.